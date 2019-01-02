Listen Live Sports

Colts center expects to play in postseason opener at Houston

January 2, 2019 2:13 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly expects to play in Saturday’s wild-card round game at Houston.

Kelly practiced Wednesday after sitting out Sunday’s regular-season finale with a stinger. He also missed three games earlier this season with a sprained medical collateral ligament and now wears a brace to protect his left knee.

Indy (10-6) did not allow a sack in the five games preceding Kelly’s first injury. The Colts allowed six sacks in the three games he missed, including two in a 24-21 victory at Houston in early December. They gave up another sack in last weekend’s playoff-clinching victory at Tennessee.

Kelly was Indy’s first-round draft choice in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

