Colts-Chiefs Preview Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (11-6) at KANSAS CITY (12-4)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Indianapolis 9-7-1, Kansas City 9-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 16-9

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Colts 30-14, Oct. 30, 2016

LAST WEEK — Colts beat Texans 21-7; Chiefs had bye, beat Raiders 35-3 on Dec. 30

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 8, Chiefs No. 4

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (20), PASS (6)

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (16)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (3)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts have as many playoff wins at Arrowhead Stadium (2) as Chiefs. … Chiefs are 0-4 against Indianapolis in postseason. … Kansas City led NFL in scoring efficiency at 52.9 percent. Indianapolis was sixth at 41 percent. … Chiefs led NFL in scoring at 35.3 points per game. Colts were fifth at 27.1 points. … Colts have won five straight and nine of 10 overall. They joined 2015 Chiefs as only NFL teams to win playoff game after 1-5 start with 21-7 victory over Texans. … Colts RB Marlon Mack set franchise postseason record with 148 yards rushing against Texans. Mack has scored TD rushing in five straight games. … Indianapolis had 222 yards passing and 200 yards rushing against Texans. … Colts’ Eric Ebron has 15 TDs this season, one behind Jimmy Graham (2013) for second most in NFL history among TEs. Rob Gronkowski had 21 for Patriots in 2011. … Indianapolis has not allowed 100-yard rusher this season. … Colts K Adam Vinatieri, 46, has NFL record for FGs made (56) and is second in games (31) and wins (21). … Colts had four players with 50-plus catches for fifth time in franchise history (Ebron, T.Y. Hilton, Nyheim Hines, Chester Rogers). … Indy offensive line allowed sack on NFL-best 2.7 percent of pass attempts. Team had streak of five straight games without allowing sack. … Colts’ Andrew Luck joined Matt Ryan (2016) and Drew Brees (2018) as only QBs to throw TD passes to 13 targets in single season. … Luck was second in league in pass attempts (639) and completions (430) this season. He had career-best 67.3 completion percentage and 98.7 rating. … Hilton has five 100-yard receiving games, giving him 33 for career. … Colts had 91 tackles for loss, second only to Cardinals. … Colts led NFL in penalties called on opponents (154). Chiefs were NFL’s most-penalized team (137). … Indy rookie LB Darius Leonard led league with franchise-record 163 tackles despite missing Week 5 game. … Chiefs would host AFC title game for first time with win. They have not made game since January 1994. … Kansas City is 0-5 in divisional round at home. Chiefs were 7-1 at home this season. … Kansas City scored franchise-record 565 points, third most in NFL history. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led NFL with seven games with 100-plus passer rating. Luck was third with five. … Mahomes set franchise record for TD passes (50), TD-INT differential (plus-38) and 300-yard passing games (10). … Chiefs had 50 TD passes while punting 45 times this season, joining 2007 Patriots and 1990 Oilers as only teams to accomplish the feat. .. KC’s Travis Kelce was second among TEs with 1,336 yards receiving. He has catch in 79 straight games. … Chiefs tied for NFL lead with 52 sacks despite ranking last in total defense. They forced 27 turnovers while committing 18 for plus-9 differential. … DE Chris Jones had at least one sack in NFL-record 11 straight games. He has 15 1/2 this season. … Chiefs LB Dee Ford had 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles. … Kansas City was second in NFL in red-zone TD percentage (71.8). … Chiefs RT Mitch Schwartz has played league-leading 7,397 consecutive snaps covering 112 games.

