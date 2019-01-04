Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Columbus Crew announce new president and head coach

January 4, 2019 2:15 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew has named Tim Bezbatchenko as its new president and Caleb Porter as head coach.

The moves come with a new ownership group led by Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam expected to take over and plans in the works for a new downtown stadium. The MLS team was at risk of being moved to Austin, Texas, by its present owners before the local group stepped in.

The 43-year-old Porter was head coach of the Portland Timbers from 2013-17, finishing there with a 68-50-52 record. Previously, he was head soccer coach at the University of Akron from 2006-12.

The 37-year-old Bezbatchenko was Toronto FC’s vice president of soccer operations and general manager from 2013-18.

The Crew opens the season March 2.

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

