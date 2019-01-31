Listen Live Sports

CONCACAF says it will support Infantino for re-election

January 31, 2019 11:10 pm
 
The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football says it will support Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president when soccer’s world governing body holds a congress in Paris on June 5 ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

CONCACAF announced the decision following its council meeting Thursday in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Infantino has public promises of support in each continental governing body outside Europe. He appears unlikely to face a challenger ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline for candidates to enter.

Infantino is seeking a first full term after his February 2016 election to replace Sepp Blatter, who resigned following the start of a corruption investigation in the United States.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

