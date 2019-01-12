Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cook heats up late for Missouri St in 69-64 win over Bradley

January 12, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Keandre Cook scored five of his seven points in a 55-second span at the end to help complete Missouri State’s rally with a 69-64 win over Bradley Saturday night.

Cook’s 3-pointer brought the Bears within 64-63 with 1:38 remaining. Koch Bar missed a jump shot on Bradley’s next possession and Cook snared the rebound. Following Missouri State’s timeout, Cook laid it in for the go-ahead basket.

The Braves led 30-28 at intermission before starting the second half with an 18-6 run. Elijah Childs made a jumper and a 3-pointer and Luqman Lundy followed with a 3 to jump-start the blitz. But the Bears fought back, and when Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made a pair of free throws, they were on their way to a 15-6 run and drew within 54-49 with 8:14 remaining.

Tulio Da Silva led Missouri State (8-9, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 13 rebounds and Jarred Dixon scored 15 points.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Darrell Brown led Bradley (8-9, 0-4) with 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris