Cook leads Missouri State to 55-37 win over Bradley

January 26, 2019 6:28 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri State pasted Bradley 55-37 on Saturday afternoon to complete a season sweep.

Missouri State won at Bradley 69-64 on Jan. 12.

Cook, who recorded his second double-double of the season, had 11 points and eight rebounds in the first half. He also had four steals in the game. Tulio Da Silva posted 12 points with six rebounds and one block for the Bears (10-11, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Missouri State defense thwarted Bradley in the first period, allowing the Braves just six points in the final 10 minutes of the half as the Bears took a 28-14 lead into the break. The Bears had a 17-0 run to take a 21-8 lead with 6:10 remaining in the first period.

Bradley (10-11, 2-6) rallied in the second to close to 36-24 after Nate Kennell nailed a 3 with 14:13 remaining but could get no closer.

Missouri State was 8 of 19 from distance and made 13 of 17 free throws. Bradley was just 3 of 10 from the line.

Kennell had 11 points and Elijah Childs 10 for Bradley.

