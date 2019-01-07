Listen Live Sports

Coppin State downs Delaware State for 2nd win of season

January 7, 2019 10:06 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dejuan Clayton scored 23 points, Chad Andrews-Fulton grabbed 10 rebounds and Coppin State beat Delaware State 64-60 on Monday night for its second win of the season.

After Andrews-Fulton’s layup gave the Eagles a 56-44 lead with 2:38 left, Delaware State went on an 11-2 run and closed to 58-55 on Jonathan Mitchell’s layup with 35 seconds left before Coppin State sealed it going 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

The Hornets led Coppin State (2-15, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) 27-21 at halftime before the Eagles went on a 9-2 run to start the second half.

Kevin Larkin led Delaware State (3-12, 0-2) with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Ameer Bennett and Johquin Wiley each scored 11 points and Mitchell 10.

Coppin State owned a 21-game losing streak going back to Feb. 12, 2018 before grabbing a 73-67 win on Saturday against Savannah State. The last multiple-game win streak for Coppin State occurred on the 20th, 27th and 29th of January last year with wins against Morgan State, South Carolina State and Maryland-Eastern Shore.

