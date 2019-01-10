Listen Live Sports

Cornet to face American Kenin in Hobart International semi

January 10, 2019 1:55 am
 
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Hobart International champion Alize Cornet is one step closer to another title in the Tasmanian state capital with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen to reach the semifinals.

Sixth-seeded Cornet, who won the event in 2016, overcame a fall and skinned knee on Thursday. She hasn’t dropped a set in this tournament.

She’ll meet Sofia Kenin for a place in the final, with the 20-year-old American continuing her impressive run by beating veteran Kirsten Flipkins 7-5, 7-5.

Cornet served for the match at 5-2 in the second set but was broken as Minnen struck some clean winners.

“To finally close it out at 5-4, I was pretty tight, so I’m happy I could finish the match,” Cornet said. “To be in the semifinal is a great start to the year.”

In Thursday night’s semifinals, Belinda Bencic played 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova took on Irina-Camelia Begu.

