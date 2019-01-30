Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Country music singer Jake Owen to perform before Daytona 500

January 30, 2019 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Country music singer Jake Owen will perform a pre-race concert at the Daytona 500.

Owen will take the stage ahead of the 61st running of the “Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

A native Floridian, Owen featured Daytona Beach in his 2013 hit “Beachin.'”

Owen follows a long list of famed singers to perform before NASCAR’s season opener and most prestigious race. The pre-race concert began with Mariah Carey in 2003 and has since featured Brian Wilson, Bon Jovi, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Lenny Kravitz, Luke Bryan and Kid Rock. Rascal Flatts performed last year.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Daytona already announced retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the honorary pace truck driver for the 500. Earnhardt will drive a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, marking the first time a truck has paced the field.

Other pre-race celebrities yet to be announced include the national anthem singer, the grand marshal and the honorary starter.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.