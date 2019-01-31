Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys promote Kellen Moore, hire Jon Kitna as QB coach

January 31, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys have promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator and hired former Dallas quarterback Jon Kitna to replace Moore as QB coach.

Moore is replacing Scott Linehan after one season on the coaching staff, and just one year after retiring as a player. Moore was quarterback Dak Prescott’s backup in his final season in 2017.

The former Boise State standout spent six seasons as a player but started only two games — both when Tony Romo was injured during the 2015 season in Dallas. That was the only season in which Moore appeared in a game.

Moore spent his first three seasons in Detroit, beginning when Linehan was offensive coordinator of the Lions. Moore replaced Wade Wilson as quarterbacks coach of the Cowboys as soon as he retired.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kitna spent the last three of his 15 NFL seasons as Romo’s backup with the Cowboys. He was the head coach at Waxahachie High School in the Dallas area for three years before spending last season at a private school in Phoenix.

___

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.