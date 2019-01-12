Listen Live Sports

Cowboys-Rams Stats

January 12, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Dallas 7 0 8 7—22
L.A. Rams 3 17 3 7—30
First Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 25, 9:44.

Dal_Cooper 29 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:03.

Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 23, 13:40.

La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:00.

La_Gurley 35 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:27.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 44, 10:03.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Cooper pass from Prescott), 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:16.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:11.

A_77,187.

___

Dal La
First downs 19 30
Total Net Yards 308 459
Rushes-yards 22-50 48-273
Passing 258 186
Punt Returns 0-0 3-29
Kickoff Returns 3-60 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 15-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 0-0
Punts 4-41.3 1-29.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-26 4-41
Time of Possession 23:47 36:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Prescott 2-3. Los Angeles, Anderson 23-123, Gurley 16-115, Goff 6-12, R.Woods 1-9, Reynolds 1-9, Cooks 1-5.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 20-32-0-266. Los Angeles, Goff 15-28-0-186.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 6-119, Cooper 6-65, Elliott 2-19, Jarwin 2-17, Schultz 1-20, Beasley 1-15, N.Brown 1-13, Austin 1-(minus 2). Los Angeles, R.Woods 6-69, Cooks 4-65, Higbee 2-30, Gurley 2-3, Reynolds 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 63.

