Cowboys-Rams Stats

Dallas 7 0 8 7—22 L.A. Rams 3 17 3 7—30 First Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 25, 9:44.

Dal_Cooper 29 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:03.

Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 23, 13:40.

La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:00.

La_Gurley 35 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:27.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 44, 10:03.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Cooper pass from Prescott), 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:16.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:11.

A_77,187.

Dal La First downs 19 30 Total Net Yards 308 459 Rushes-yards 22-50 48-273 Passing 258 186 Punt Returns 0-0 3-29 Kickoff Returns 3-60 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 15-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 0-0 Punts 4-41.3 1-29.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-26 4-41 Time of Possession 23:47 36:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Prescott 2-3. Los Angeles, Anderson 23-123, Gurley 16-115, Goff 6-12, R.Woods 1-9, Reynolds 1-9, Cooks 1-5.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 20-32-0-266. Los Angeles, Goff 15-28-0-186.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 6-119, Cooper 6-65, Elliott 2-19, Jarwin 2-17, Schultz 1-20, Beasley 1-15, N.Brown 1-13, Austin 1-(minus 2). Los Angeles, R.Woods 6-69, Cooks 4-65, Higbee 2-30, Gurley 2-3, Reynolds 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 63.

