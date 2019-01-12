Cowboys-Rams Stats

|Dallas
|7
|0
|8
|7—22
|L.A. Rams
|3
|17
|3
|7—30
|First Quarter
La_FG Zuerlein 25, 9:44.
Dal_Cooper 29 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:03.
La_FG Zuerlein 23, 13:40.
La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:00.
La_Gurley 35 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:27.
La_FG Zuerlein 44, 10:03.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Cooper pass from Prescott), 5:20.
La_Anderson 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:16.
Dal_Prescott 1 run (Maher kick), 2:11.
A_77,187.
|Dal
|La
|First downs
|19
|30
|Total Net Yards
|308
|459
|Rushes-yards
|22-50
|48-273
|Passing
|258
|186
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-29
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|15-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|0-0
|Punts
|4-41.3
|1-29.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-26
|4-41
|Time of Possession
|23:47
|36:13
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Prescott 2-3. Los Angeles, Anderson 23-123, Gurley 16-115, Goff 6-12, R.Woods 1-9, Reynolds 1-9, Cooks 1-5.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 20-32-0-266. Los Angeles, Goff 15-28-0-186.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 6-119, Cooper 6-65, Elliott 2-19, Jarwin 2-17, Schultz 1-20, Beasley 1-15, N.Brown 1-13, Austin 1-(minus 2). Los Angeles, R.Woods 6-69, Cooks 4-65, Higbee 2-30, Gurley 2-3, Reynolds 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 63.
