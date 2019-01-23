Coyotes-Canadiens Sum

Arizona 0 1 0—1 Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Drouin 14 (Tatar), 9:29 (pp).

Second Period_2, Arizona, Garland 9 (Cousins, Keller), 18:28 (pp).

Third Period_3, Montreal, Reilly 3 (Hudon, Petry), 4:48.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-13-10_31. Montreal 6-11-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Pickard 4-3-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Montreal, Price 20-13-4 (31-30).

A_21,002 (21,288). T_2:23.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

