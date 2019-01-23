Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Canadiens Sum

January 23, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 0 1 0—1
Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Drouin 14 (Tatar), 9:29 (pp).

Second Period_2, Arizona, Garland 9 (Cousins, Keller), 18:28 (pp).

Third Period_3, Montreal, Reilly 3 (Hudon, Petry), 4:48.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-13-10_31. Montreal 6-11-7_24.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Pickard 4-3-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Montreal, Price 20-13-4 (31-30).

A_21,002 (21,288). T_2:23.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service