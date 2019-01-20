Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Coyotes-Maple Leafs Sum

January 20, 2019 9:38 pm
 
Arizona 0 2 2—4
Toronto 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Dermott 3 (Gauthier, Nylander), 11:45.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Kempe 3 (Goligoski, Crouse), 2:16. 3, Arizona, Keller 11 (Fischer, Ekman-Larsson), 15:19.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Tavares 30 (Marner, Hyman), 3:12. 5, Arizona, Hinostroza 5 (Panik, Stepan), 6:44. 6, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Stepan, Oesterle), 19:22.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-11-14_31. Toronto 11-5-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 9-11-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Andersen 21-10-1 (30-27).

T_2:22.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

