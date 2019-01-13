Coyotes-Oilers Sum

Arizona 0 2 1—3 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 27 (Rattie), 6:46.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Oesterle 3 (Crouse, Kempe), 1:16. 3, Arizona, Garland 7 (Oesterle, Galchenyuk), 3:08 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Russell 2 (Kassian, Nugent-Hopkins), 17:00.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Garland 8 (Galchenyuk, Keller), 1:54 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-9-7_29. Edmonton 11-7-7_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 8-11-3 (25 shots-23 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 9-13-2 (29-26).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.