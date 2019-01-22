Coyotes-Senators Sums

Arizona 1 2 0—3 Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Hinostroza 6 (Panik), 11:39. Penalties_Fischer, ARI, (cross checking), 1:29; Smith, OTT, (tripping), 7:36.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 11 (Dzingel, DeMelo), 1:09. 3, Arizona, Hinostroza 7 (Chychrun, Connauton), 3:31. 4, Arizona, Stepan 10 (Hinostroza, Panik), 6:25. Penalties_Hjalmarsson, ARI, (tripping), 13:46.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Dzingel 20 (Duchene), 7:35. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-11-12_33. Ottawa 10-9-8_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 11-11-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 14-15-3 (33-30).

A_12,236 (18,572). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.