Crosby, Howard give Alcorn State 74-69 win over Pine Bluff

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Maurice Howard made four free throws in the final 20 seconds as Alcorn State held off Arkansas Pine Bluff 74-69 on Monday night.

Howard, who finished with 16 points, made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Braves a 72-66 lead. Martaveous McKnight, who led the Golden Lions with 26 points, knocked down a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go but restored the two-possession spread.

Reginal Johnson added 13 points and Devon Brewer 10 for Alcorn State (6-12, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

McKnight had six of his team’s nine 3-pointers. Sam Doss added 12 points for the Golden Lions (6-12, 3-2).

Advertisement

Howard hit two 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Braves and early 14-2 lead. They went 6 of 12 from distance to lead 41-30 at the break. The lead reached 15 in the second half before the Golden Lions rallied behind McKnight, who had 14 points after intermission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.