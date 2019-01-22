Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Crosby, Howard give Alcorn State 74-69 win over Pine Bluff

January 22, 2019 12:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Maurice Howard made four free throws in the final 20 seconds as Alcorn State held off Arkansas Pine Bluff 74-69 on Monday night.

Howard, who finished with 16 points, made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Braves a 72-66 lead. Martaveous McKnight, who led the Golden Lions with 26 points, knocked down a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go but restored the two-possession spread.

Reginal Johnson added 13 points and Devon Brewer 10 for Alcorn State (6-12, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

McKnight had six of his team’s nine 3-pointers. Sam Doss added 12 points for the Golden Lions (6-12, 3-2).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Howard hit two 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Braves and early 14-2 lead. They went 6 of 12 from distance to lead 41-30 at the break. The lead reached 15 in the second half before the Golden Lions rallied behind McKnight, who had 14 points after intermission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference