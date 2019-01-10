Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cumberland sparks Cincinnati past Tulsa 70-65 in OT

January 10, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored six of his 14 points after regulation and Cincinnati rallied to beat Tulsa 70-65 in overtime Thursday night.

Cane Broome added 16 points off the bench for the Bearcats (13-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) and his jumper with a foot on the 3-point line knotted the score at 58 with 1.2 seconds left in regulation. Keith Williams scored 14 before fouling out and Tre Scott pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds as Cincinnati ended Tulsa’s 15-game home win streak.

DaQuan Jeffries had a 3-pointer and a jumper sandwiched around a Cumberland 3-pointer to give the Golden Hurricane (11-5, 1-2) a 63-61 lead early in the extra period. Cumberland’s 3-point play put Cincinnati up 64-63, Trevor Moore sank a 3 and Scott followed with a layup to cap an 8-0 run, leaving the Bearcats ahead 69-63 with 1:12 left.

Jeffries led Tulsa with 14 points, while Jeriah Horne and Elijah Joiner both scored 11. The Golden Hurricane lost their fifth straight to Cincinnati despite shooting 61 percent from distance (14 of 23). The Bearcats had a 13-8 advantage in points off turnovers, a 12-4 margin in second-chance points and got off 19 more shots than Tulsa.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission