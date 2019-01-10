Listen Live Sports

Cummings scores 36, lifts Mercer over Western Carolina 84-80

January 10, 2019 10:58 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings had a career-high 36 points as Mercer slipped past Western Carolina 84-80 on Thursday night.

Cummings hit 12 of 19 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, as the Bears (6-10, 1-3 Southern Conference) shot 56 percent from the floor and 45 percent from beyond the arc. Ethan Stair had 14 points and Jaylen Stowe added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Catamounts (4-14, 1-4) had their highest scoring first half of the season and took a 46-41 lead into intermission. Cummings tallied seven points as the Bears scored 17 unanswered points to open the second half and never trailed again.

Carlos Dotson, Marc Gosselin, Matt Halvorsen and Marcus Thomas all scored 14 for the Catamounts with Dotson and Gosselin grabbing nine rebounds apiece. Halvorsen had four of Western Carolina’s 12 3-pointers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

