Cunningham, Dayton roll past Richmond in Atlantic 10 opener

January 6, 2019 2:10 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Josh Cunningham scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Dayton rolled past Richmond 72-48 on Sunday in an Atlantic 10 opener.

Cunningham was 11-of-14 shooting in reaching 1,000 career points and posting his first double-double this season and the 11th in the senior’s career. The Flyers, the conference leaders in shooting percentage, shot 53 percent though they made only 3 of 20 3-point tries, but they dominated points in the paint 54-12.

Obi Toppin added 16 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (8-5), which won its fourth straight and is 8-1 at home on a day the UD Arena entertained its 10-millionth fan.

Jacob Gilyard tied a school record with eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Spiders (6-8). Gilyard was 8-of-17 shooting but the team made only 29.5 percent.

Cunningham scored 16 points in the first half when Dayton took a 29-18 lead while the Spiders were shooting 23 percent.

An early 10-0 second-half run left Dayton ahead by 19, a lead that reached 33 with four minutes to go.

