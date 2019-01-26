Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cunningham’s double-double leads Dayton to 75-52 victory

January 26, 2019 4:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Cunningham had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Obadiah Toppin added 19 points to go with nine rebounds as Dayton sprinted to an early lead and coasted to a 75-52 win over Fordham on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Davis and Jalen Crutcher contributed 10 points apiece with Crutcher dishing out six assists and Davis with five for the Flyers (13-7, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cunningham had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half.

Dayton shot 52 percent from the floor (29-56) while limiting Fordham to 18-of-61 shooting (30 percent). The Flyers also dominated the boards, 46-30.

A Toppin dunk with 12:37 remaining in the first half started the Flyers on a 14-0 run to go up 20-9 after Frankie Policelli drained a 3 at the 8:22 mark. Dayton coasted into the break with a 33-20 advantage and also won the second half 42-32.

Chuba Ohams had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Fordham (9-11, 0-7), which is still looking for its first conference win. Antown Portley and Nick Honor also chipped in 10 point apiece.

