Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cylla, Cacok help UNCW beat James Madison 86-83 in 2OT

January 3, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jeantal Cylla scored a career-high 24 points and Devontae Cacok had his ninth double-double of the season to help UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 86-83 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Cacok, whose 44 career double-doubles are six shy of tying the program record, finished with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Kai Toews added 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists. His 114 assists — with at least 16 games to play — are the most by a UNCW (5-10, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) freshman, breaking John Goldsberry’s record of 105 set in the 2002-03 season.

Matt Lewis hit two free throws to give JMU (7-9, 0-3) an 83-79 lead with 3:03 left in the second overtime but closed on a 7-0 run as the Dukes missed their final four shots. Cylla hit a 3 before Cacok’s layup with 59 seconds remaining gave the Seahawks an 84-83 lead — their first since late in regulation.

Lewis had 22 points, Stuckey Mosley added 21 and Darius Bank scored 20 for JMU.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Banks hit a 3 with five seconds left in regulation to force OT and Cylla’s tipin of a miss by Toews with a second left forced a second overtime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State