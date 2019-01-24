Daum passes Redick on NCAA scoring list, SDSU beats NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 30 points to pass former Duke star J.J. Redick on the all-time scoring list and South Dakota State rolled past North Dakota State 87-69 on Thursday night.

Daum, the two-time Summit League player of the year who came in averaging 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season, has 2,770 points, one more than Redick, for 19th on the career list. Chris Clemons of Campbell also passed Redick in a Thursday night win over Presbyterian, scoring 26 points for a career total of 2,783.

Daum was 11-of-15 shooting and made 4 of 6 from the arc while pulling down 17 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (16-6, 6-1), who won their fifth straight and are tied atop the Summit with Omaha.

David Jenkins added 25 points and Skyler Flatten 16 for SDSU, which shot 54 percent.

Daum scored 16 points and Jenkins 13 in the first half as the Jackrabbits took a 44-25 lead after shooting 62 percent and making 7 of 11 from the arc.

The Bison (9-12, 3-4) didn’t get closer than 16 in the second half. Tyson Ward led NDSU with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

