The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Davis, Radebaugh lead Northern Colorado past Idaho State

January 21, 2019 10:54 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 19 points with eight assists, Jonah Radebaugh scored 16 with eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Idaho State 77-53 on Monday night.

Radebuagh and Davis each made a 3-pointer in a 14-scond span right before halftime and the Bears led 42-27 at intermission. Northern Colorado (12-7, 6-2 Big Sky) shot 15 of 30 from the field in the first half including 9 of 15 from 3-point range. The Bears finished with 13-made 3s and were 12 of 15 from the foul line.

Idaho State (7-9, 3-4) couldn’t keep pace as the Bengals missed 15 of 17 3-point shot attempts and were limited to 5 of 9 from the free-throw line. Idaho State distributed just two assists and the Bears outscored the Bengals 38-24 inside.

The Bengals never got within 13 points in the second half.

