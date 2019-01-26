Davis scores 14, Northern Colorado moves into Big Sky lead

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Big Sky scoring leader Jordan Davis had 14 points with nine assists and Northern Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 63-48 on Saturday night in a game that had no scoring in the final 3:47.

Cameron Shelton’s layup for NAU provided the game’s final points. Northern Colorado missed six shots, NAU missed twice and neither team attempted a free throw in that final stretch.

Davis, who averages 24 points and scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Southern Utah on Thursday, made an efficient 6 of 11 shots, including 2 of 4 3-pointers against NAU.

Kai Edwards scored 13 points, Jalen Sanders had 11 and Matej Drgon also scored 11 for the Bears (14-7, 8-2). Edwards and Sanders had eight rebounds each.

Carlos Hines scored 15 points and Cameron Shelton added 10 for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 3-5).

Northern Colorado takes over the league lead at 8-2. Montana and Weber State are both 7-2.

