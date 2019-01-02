Davis scores 21 points, No. 19 Houston beats Tulsa 74-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers and No. 19 Houston remained undefeated, beating Tulsa 74-56 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Houston (14-0) extended the longest home winning streak in the nation to 27 games.

Nate Hinton had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 10 points for Houston. The Cougars shot only 37 percent, but outrebounded Tulsa 52-40, including 16-9 on the offensive glass, and had an 18-7 edge in second-chance points.

Martins Igbanu had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Daquan Jeffries added 10 points and six rebounds for Tulsa (10-4). The Golden Hurricane shot 31 percent from the field, and had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Houston missed its first 10 field goals before Robinson’ two free throws and a layup by Brison Gresham with 14 minutes left in the first half cut Tulsa’s lead to 6-4. The Cougars heated up from there, opening a 26-16 lead on Armoni Brooks’ 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. Houston led 36-25 at the half, making 11 of its last 24 shots.

Tulsa could never get closer than nine in the second half, with Houston putting it out of reach with a 15-6, capped by DeJon Jarreau’ layup with 6 1/2 minutes left that upped it to 63-45. Davis had six to lead the run.

HOLGORSEN IN THE HOUSE

New Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen sat courtside next to Tilman Fertitta, the Houston Rockets owner and University of Houston system Board of Regents chairman, and University of Houston President Renu Khator. Holgorsen, who will be formally introduced as the head coach Thursday, signed two footballs, throwing one into the student section.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had a chance to open a large lead early, but they hit two of their first eight field goals and allowed Houston to hang around. Tulsa shot 5 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Golden Hurricane had no points off 10 Houston turnovers.

Houston: The Cougars had another slow start, their fourth in the last five games, but the defense continues to keep them in games until the offense picks up. Houston forced 12 turnovers, turning them into 12 points. Houston had 18 assists on 25 field goals.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: Hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Houston: Hosts Memphis on Sunday.

