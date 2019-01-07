Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 30 again, Northern Colorado beats EWU 75-63

January 7, 2019 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 30 points with five assists, freshman Bodie Hume had 21 points and eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Eastern Washington 75-63 on Monday night.

Hume dominated the first half and Davis, the Big Sky’s leading scorer, did the same in the second 20 minutes in scoring 30-plus for the third time this season. Hume had 19 points in the first 20 minutes to help UNC build a 45-26 lead.

Hume has scored 18, 19, 12 and 21 points in his first four Big Sky Conference games for Northern Colorado (10-5, 4-0). UNC was 9 of 24 from distance to increase its league lead to 161 made 3s this season.

Mason Peatling had 19 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Washington (3-12, 1-3), which won 20 games last season. Jesse Hunt added 14 points and five boards. The Eagles host rival Montana on Thursday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument