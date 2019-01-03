Listen Live Sports

Davis scores 48 points; Detroit Mercy beats Wright St. 79-58

January 3, 2019 9:38 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Freshman Antoine Davis matched a program record with 10 3-pointers and finished with 48 points to lead Detroit Mercy to 79-58 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Archie Tullos scored a Detroit Mercy record 49 points against Bradley on Feb. 22, 1988. Davis had a chance to surpass Tullos with 11 seconds remaining, but he dribbled the clock out to end the game. Davis finished 15-of-24 shooting from the floor including 10 of 15 from long range and made 8 of 9 free throws.

Derrien King added 11 points for Detroit Mercy (6-9, 3-0 Horizon League), which has won three straight games since snapping a six-game losing streak.

Loudon Love scored 15 points to lead Wright State (7-9, 1-2). Mark Hughes made three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Raiders, who shot just 4 of 22 from long range.

The Titans took the lead for good about two minutes into the game. Wright State pulled to 34-30 early in the second half but didn’t get closer.

