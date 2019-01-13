Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dayton leans on Crutcher, Davis to down UMass 72-67

January 13, 2019 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 21 points and Jalen Crutcher’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds left helped send Dayton past UMass 72-67 on Sunday.

Rashaan Holloway’s jumper with 1:36 remaining tied it at 67 for the Minutemen but they missed their last two shot attempts thereafter. Trey Landers made two of four foul shots in the final 13 seconds and Dayton (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10) held on. Dayton led 38-33 at halftime and never trailed after intermission.

Crutcher scored 19 points, Josh Cunningham added 15 and Landers 12. The Flyers made 11 of 19 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13 of 21 from the foul line compared to 3 of 4 for UMass (7-9, 0-3).

Luwane Pipkins scored 19 for the Minutemen, Carl Pierre 16 and Keon Clergeot and Rashaan Holloway each scored 10.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Flyers share a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Davidson and Saint Louis. The Flyers own a six-game win streak and have won seven of their last nine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris