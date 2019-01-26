Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead into final round in Dubai

January 26, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American golfer Bryson DeChambeau will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after shooting a 4-under 68 on Saturday.

Li Haotong, who is looking to claim back-to-back victories at the Emirates Golf Club, is the nearest challenger to DeChambeau after moving into second place outright with a third straight 67 of the week.

Three-time winner Ernie Els (70) and Matt Wallace (69) are two shots further back after three rounds.

DeChambeau, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, is seeking his first victory overseas.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.