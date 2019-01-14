Listen Live Sports

Defenseman Josh Gorges retires after 13 NHL seasons

January 14, 2019
 
Josh Gorges is retiring after 13 years in the NHL, having twice reached the Eastern Conference finals with the Montreal Canadiens.

The 34-year-old defenseman announced his decision Monday through the NHL Players’ Association.

Gorges has been out of hockey since his contract expired with Buffalo last season. His role gradually decreased during his four seasons with the Sabres, and he was limited to a career-low 34 games last year.

From Kelowna, British Columbia, he broke into the NHL as an undrafted free agent with the San Jose Sharks in 2005-06. He was traded to Montreal the following season.

He was a hard-working player during seven-plus seasons with the Canadiens and was twice voted the team’s unsung hero by Montreal media. He calls his time there “arguably the greatest eight years of my hockey career.”

Overall, Gorges finished with 17 goals and 107 assists for 124 points in 783 games, plus nine assists in 68 playoff games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

