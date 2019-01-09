Del Potro scheduled to open season at Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Juan Martin del Potro plans to make his season debut at the Delray Beach Open next month.

The hard-court tournament announced Wednesday that its 2011 champion is committed to playing in the first round on Feb. 19.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, is sitting out the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, as he continues to recover after fracturing his right kneecap in October.

The Argentine is currently ranked No. 5.

Advertisement

He won the U.S. Open in 2009 and was the runner-up at that major last year.

This would be his third consecutive appearance at the Delray Open.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.