Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Del Potro scheduled to open season at Delray Beach Open

January 9, 2019 9:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Juan Martin del Potro plans to make his season debut at the Delray Beach Open next month.

The hard-court tournament announced Wednesday that its 2011 champion is committed to playing in the first round on Feb. 19.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, is sitting out the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, as he continues to recover after fracturing his right kneecap in October.

The Argentine is currently ranked No. 5.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He won the U.S. Open in 2009 and was the runner-up at that major last year.

This would be his third consecutive appearance at the Delray Open.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane