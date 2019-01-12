Listen Live Sports

Delaney, Mitchell spark Sam Houston State victory

January 12, 2019 8:34 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Senior Cameron Delaney scored 22 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and Sam Houston State rallied to knock off Incarnate Word 66-52 on Saturday.

Delaney sank 9 of 14 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bearkats (8-8, 3-0 Southland Conference). Kai Mitchell added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds. The remainder of the Bearkats made just 6 of 30 shots (20 percent) from the floor and 2 of 15 from beyond the arc (13 percent).

The Cardinals (6-10, 1-2) led 33-29 at halftime, but Delaney sparked the Bearkats to a 25-10 run to open the second half, leading to their first double-digit lead at 54-43 with 5:49 remaining. Augustine Ene’s 3-point play capped a 6-0 run and pulled the Cardinals within five, but Delaney scored the final five points in a 12-1 run and Sam Houston State cruised from there.

Dwight Murray Jr. topped Incarnate Word with 18 points, but he also had nine of the Cardinals’ 23 turnovers.

