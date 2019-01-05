Listen Live Sports

Delaney scores 30, Sam Houston State holds on for 71-68 win

January 5, 2019
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sam Houston State watched a 25-point lead evaporate but a Josh Delaney free throw with 4.2 seconds remaining was enough to defeat Abilene Christian 71-68 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian had just enough time to get off a last 3-pointer, but BJ Maxwell’s shot hit the front of the rim.

Sam Houston built a 41-26 lead late in the first half only to see the Wildcats catch fire. Abilene Christian (12-3, 1-1 Southland Conference) scored 49 points after halftime on 16-for-26 shooting (62 percent), canning 7 of 9 3-pointers with 16 boards and five steals, coming within two points five times.

The last at 70-68 on a layup by Jaylen Franklin, who scored all 11 of his points after halftime. Payten Ricks led with 18 points and Maxwell also scored 11.

Delaney poured in 30 points to lead the Bearkats (6-8, 1-0) on 10-for-15 shooting with five 3s.

