Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Delaware holds off late Drexel rally in 76-75 win

January 26, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kevin Anderson hit two free throws in the final seconds to preserve a slim Delaware advantage in a 76-75 win over Drexel on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hens (14-8, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association) had a wide lead through most of the second half but Drexel rallied late, closing to 74-72 with 12 seconds to play. Anderson’s free throws pushed it to 76-72 just before Drexel’s Trevor John hit a 3-pointer for the final margin.

Ryan Allen led the scoring for Delaware with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting including four from distance. Ithiel Horton added 19 points and Anderson finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Eric Carter turned in a team-high 13 rebounds and five assists.

Delaware led 44-33 at the break and stretched it to 58-45 on a Collin Goss 3-pointer early in the second half. A Carter dunk had the Blue Hens leading 35-20 with 4:40 remaining before the Dragons (10-12, 4-5) began their rally.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Troy Harper scored 16 points and John finished with 15 for Drexel.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.