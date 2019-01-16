Listen Live Sports

Denver notches 1st Summit win, beats North Dakota St. 80-65

January 16, 2019 11:50 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Ade Murkey scored 18 points and Denver rallied in the second half to beat North Dakota State 80-65 for its first conference win on Wednesday night, snapping a six-game skid.

Denver trailed by six at the break but opened the second half on a 15-6 surge featuring dunks by Murkey and Tory Stewart-Miller and a 3-pointer by Joe Rosga to take a 45-42 lead with 14:53 to go. North Dakota State slumped late while dunks by Stewart-Miller, Abiola Akintola and Donoven Carlisle helped the Pioneers (5-14, 1-5 Summit League) to an 80-63 advantage for a flashy finish.

Rosga scored 17 points for the Pioneers. Ronnie Harrell Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds and Stewart-Miller finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Denver shot 54 percent from the field compared to 39 percent for North Dakota State.

Rocky Kreuser led the Bison (8-11, 2-3) with 13 points and six rebounds.

