Devils-Blue Jackets Sums

New Jersey 0 1 0—1 Columbus 3 1 0—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 27 (Dubois), 0:45. 2, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Anderson), 2:28. 3, Columbus, Panarin 18 (Savard, Atkinson), 17:20. Penalties_Stenlund, CBJ, (holding), 19:28.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Dubois 17 (Panarin, Werenski), 1:45 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Coleman 17 (Lovejoy, Mueller), 18:24. Penalties_Severson, NJ, (holding), 1:25; Severson, NJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:25; Jones, CBJ, (delay of game), 11:33; Palmieri, NJ, (interference), 14:13.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 13-9-8_30. Columbus 9-12-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 13-14-6 (34 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 9-2-2 (30-29).

A_16,377 (18,500). T_2:25.

Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Jesse Marquis.

