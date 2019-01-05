Devils-Coyotes Sums

New Jersey 1 1 0 0—3 Arizona 1 1 0 0—2 New Jersey won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 11 (Palmieri), 1:05. 2, Arizona, Garland 3, 16:44. Penalties_Pietila, NJ, (slashing), 1:51; Zajac, NJ, (cross checking), 2:11; Panik, ARI, (roughing), 2:11; Coleman, NJ, (roughing), 2:11; Arizona bench, served by Garland (too many men on the ice), 11:19.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Fischer 10, 9:05. 4, New Jersey, Coleman 12 (Zajac, Wood), 16:16. Penalties_Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (high sticking), 12:40; Panik, ARI, (hooking), 17:35.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Boyle, NJ, major (high sticking), 9:11; Santini, NJ, (delay of game), 14:11.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Palmieri G, Stafford G), Arizona 0 (Galchenyuk NG, Cousins NG).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 5-15-11-4_35. Arizona 9-7-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 3-2-0 (8 shots-8 saves), Kinkaid 13-10-6 (17-15). Arizona, Kuemper 5-11-3 (35-33).

A_12,636 (17,125). T_2:45.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Greg Devorski.

