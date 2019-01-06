Devils-Golden Knights Sum

New Jersey 2 0 0—2 Vegas 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 12 (Lovejoy, Bratt), 5:06. 2, New Jersey, Lovejoy 1 (Stafford, Zacha), 9:37. 3, Vegas, Reaves 8, 12:30.

Second Period_4, Vegas, McNabb 1 (Eakin, Carpenter), 11:17. 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 12 (Tuch, Theodore), 15:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-7-20_38. Vegas 11-11-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 13-11-6 (28 shots-25 saves). Vegas, Subban 2-5-0 (38-36).

A_18,103 (17,367). T_2:35.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bryan Pancich.

