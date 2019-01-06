Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Golden Knights Sum

January 6, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New Jersey 2 0 0—2
Vegas 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 12 (Lovejoy, Bratt), 5:06. 2, New Jersey, Lovejoy 1 (Stafford, Zacha), 9:37. 3, Vegas, Reaves 8, 12:30.

Second Period_4, Vegas, McNabb 1 (Eakin, Carpenter), 11:17. 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 12 (Tuch, Theodore), 15:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-7-20_38. Vegas 11-11-6_28.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 13-11-6 (28 shots-25 saves). Vegas, Subban 2-5-0 (38-36).

A_18,103 (17,367). T_2:35.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument