Devils-Islanders Sums

New Jersey 0 0 1—1 N.Y. Islanders 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 17 (Eberle, Leddy), 5:48. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 1 (Komarov, Mayfield), 9:19. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 11 (Leddy, Nelson), 15:12 (pp). Penalties_Lee, NYI, (boarding), 11:36; Coleman, NJ, (cross checking), 14:28; Pelech, NYI, (interference), 17:49.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (tripping), 19:31.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Greene 3 (Severson), 7:07. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 18 (Bailey), 17:51. Penalties_Boyle, NJ, (hooking), 1:44.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 6-4-7_17. N.Y. Islanders 5-12-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 5-3-0 (25 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 14-7-3 (17-16).

A_12,088 (16,234). T_2:21.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Jonny Murray.

