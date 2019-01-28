Devils-Penguins Sum

New Jersey 2 2 2—6 Pittsburgh 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Zajac 12 (Wood, Santini), 13:08. 2, New Jersey, Severson 7 (Coleman, Zajac), 14:53.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Boyle 13 (Zacha), 3:30 (sh). 4, Pittsburgh, Brassard 9 (Riikola, Pettersson), 4:28. 5, New Jersey, Coleman 18 (Butcher, Zajac), 12:57.

Third Period_6, New Jersey, Palmieri 23 (Zajac, Johansson), 11:42 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Cullen 5, 12:30 (sh). 8, New Jersey, Zacha 8 (Greene), 13:37 (pp). 9, Pittsburgh, Rust 12 (Dumoulin, Malkin), 18:03.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-13-7_32. Pittsburgh 10-12-18_40.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 2 of 5; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 14-14-6 (40 shots-37 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 14-7-1 (32-26).

A_18,609 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Matt MacPherson.

