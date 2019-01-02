Devils-Stars Sums

New Jersey 1 3 0—4 Dallas 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 20 (Greene, Zajac), 3:41. 2, Dallas, Benn 17 (Klingberg, Radulov), 12:31. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 1:21; Seney, NJ, (tripping), 8:33.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Heiskanen 8 (Pitlick, Polak), 3:21. 4, Dallas, Seguin 12 (Radulov, Klingberg), 6:38 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Bratt 3 (Hischier), 11:08. 6, Dallas, Seguin 13 (Radulov, Nichushkin), 12:24. 7, New Jersey, Stafford 2 (Butcher, Seney), 17:21. 8, New Jersey, Boyle 11 (Butcher, Zajac), 18:48 (pp). Penalties_Wood, NJ, Major (interference), 2:05; Lindell, DAL, (roughing), 2:05; Noesen, NJ, (roughing), 2:05; Klingberg, DAL, (cross checking), 2:05; Heiskanen, DAL, (holding), 18:09.

Third Period_9, Dallas, Heiskanen 9 (Hintz), 6:27. Penalties_Polak, DAL, (tripping), 2:58; Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 14:24.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 2-12-20_34. Dallas 16-14-10_40.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 3-2-0 (40 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Bishop 14-9-2 (34-30).

A_18,133 (18,532). T_2:29.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.

