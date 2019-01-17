Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dickens’ dunk lifts Old Dominion over Louisiana Tech 64-63

January 17, 2019 9:18 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dajour Dickens capped a back-and-forth finish by scoring the go-ahead basket on a dunk with 18 seconds left and Old Dominion beat Louisiana Tech 64-63 on Thursday night.

Ahmad Caver set up the winning play for the Monarchs (13-5, 3-2 Conference USA) with a drive into the lane and a feed to Dickens on the left baseline.

Amorie Archibald missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds for the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3).

There were four lead changes in the final 1½ minutes. Archibald gave Louisiana Tech a one-point lead on a layup with 1:23 left and again with a jumper with 51 seconds left. B.J. Stith gave Old Dominion a 62-61 lead with 1:08 left.

Stith led the Monarchs with 16 points and eight rebounds. Dickens added 14, Caver scored 13 and Xavier Green 12.

Archibald and Anthony Duruji scored 16 each for the Bulldogs. DaQuan Bracey scored 14.

