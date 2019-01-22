Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dixon hits late 3, Saint Peter’s edges Niagara 74-72

January 22, 2019 10:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Manny Dixon made a decisive 3-pointer with six seconds left and Saint Peter’s held off Niagara’s late rally for a 74-72 victory on Tuesday night.

Davauhnte Turner scored a season-high 31 points for Saint Peter’s (6-12, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Association), which collected its first road win. Samuel Idowu added 15 points and Dixon finished with six points on two 3-pointers.

Quinn Taylor made two free throws for Saint Peter’s to tie it at 71, and Niagara committed a turnover on the next possession to set up Dixon’s go-ahead 3. James Towns made a free throw and intentionally missed the second to end it.

Marvin Prochet has matched a career-high with 24 points in back-to-back games, and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Niagara (9-11, 2-5). Raheem Solomon added 15 points.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Purple Eagles used a 17-6 surge and led 71-69 with 1:17 remaining. Chris Barton scored six points of his 11 points, Prochet had five points, and Solomon made a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch.

Turner made a 3-pointer and added two free throws to spark a 12-5 run and the Peacocks led 63-54 with 9:21 remaining. KC Ndefo and Derrick Woods each scored on dunks, and Turner capped the stretch with another 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference