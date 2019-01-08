Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers acquire pitcher Jaime Schultz from Tampa Bay Rays

January 8, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jaime Schultz from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander Caleb Sampen.

Schultz was 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 22 appearances with one start for the Rays last year.

In six minor league seasons, Schultz is 22-17 with a 3.57 ERA. The 27-year-old pitcher was selected by the Rays in the 14th round of the 2013 amateur draft out of High Point in North Carolina.

Sampen was 0-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 13 games, including 11 starts, for rookie-level Ogden last year. The 22-year-old was selected by the Dodgers in the 20th round of last year’s draft.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane