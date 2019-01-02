Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers to send Reds $7M on Sept. 15 as part of trade

January 2, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay Cincinnati $7 million on Sept. 15 as part of the seven-player trade that sent Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood to the Reds.

Pitcher Homer Bailey was sent to the Dodgers in the Dec. 21 deal along with minor leaguer infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray. The Reds obtained catcher Kyle Farmer.

Bailey is guaranteed $28 million: a $23 million salary this year and a $5 million buyout of a 2020 club option. Kemp is due $21.5 million in the final season of his contract, and Puig and Wood are eligible for salary arbitration.

___

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address