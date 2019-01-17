Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Doles sparks Drexel comeback, tops Towson 72-66

January 17, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alihan Demir had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Jarvis Doles scored eight of his 16 points during a key run and Drexel erased an 11-point, second-half deficit to beat Towson 72-66 on Thursday night.

Doles scored 13 straight Drexel points, the final eight at the beginning of an 18-2 run that turned a 57-47 deficit into a six-point lead with 3:48 to play for the Dragons (9-11, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). The Tigers (5-14, 1-5) closed back within two, but Drexel made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

Towson made just one of its last 17 field-goal attempts over the final 10 minutes.

The Tigers had a 19-5 run early in the second half to build a 53-42 lead with 13 minutes to play before Doles hit a 3-pointer to start his run.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brian Fobbs had 21 points and eight rebounds for Towson. Nakye Sanders added 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers have lost six in a row.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state