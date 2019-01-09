Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dowtin scores 24 to carry Rhode Island past Richmond 78-67

January 9, 2019 9:31 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin had 24 points as Rhode Island beat Richmond 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island (8-6, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrese Martin added 10 points and seven rebounds. Cyril Langevine had seven rebounds.

Jacob Gilyard had 19 points for the Spiders (6-9, 0-2). Grant Golden added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jake Wojcik had 12 points.

Rhode Island matches up against George Mason (8-7, 2-0) at home on Sunday. Richmond faces George Washington (5-10, 1-1) on the road on Saturday.

