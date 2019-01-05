Listen Live Sports

Dragoslav Sekularac, Red Star ‘King of dribble,’ dies at 81

January 5, 2019 7:38 am
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Dragoslav Sekularac, an attacking midfielder known to Red Star Belgrade soccer fans as the “King of dribble,” has died. He was 81.

Red Star said on its website that Sekularac died on Saturday. It did not give a cause of death.

The Serbian club called Sekularac “a legend, a master, a virtuoso.”

A favorite with supporters due to his skills on the ball, Sekularac joined Red Star in 1955 and stayed for 11 years, playing 470 games and scoring 119 goals.

Sekularac also made 41 appearances and scored six goals for the former Yugoslavia national team. He played in the 1960 European Championship final — a 2-1 defeat after extra time to the Soviet Union with Lev Yashin in goal. Sekularac was included in the team of the tournament.

“He was a symbol of an era, a footballer whose name will always be spoken with respect and admiration,” Red Star said.

