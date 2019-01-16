Listen Live Sports

Drake builds big first-half lead to beat Bradley 69-52

January 16, 2019 10:54 pm
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Nick McGlynn had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Drake built a big first-half lead to beat Bradley 69-52 on Wednesday night.

Drake (13-5, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference) has defeated the Braves (8-10, 0-5) in three of the last four meetings.

The Bulldogs closed the first half on a 26-6 run for a 33-15 advantage at the break. Brady Ellingson made three 3-pointers during the surge.

Tremell Murphy scored eight of his 11 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 11 rebounds. Ellingson had 15 points and D.J. Wilkins chipped in with 10.

Elijah Childs had 15 points and a career-best 13 rebounds to lead Bradley. The Braves shot just 19 of 61 (31 percent) from the field that included 12 missed 3-pointers while Drake was 26-of-50 shooting (52 percent).

Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 13 points and Luqman Lundy had 10 for the Braves.

