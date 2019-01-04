Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Drake’s Nick Norton out for season with left knee injury

January 4, 2019 11:30 am
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake senior guard Nick Norton will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The Bulldogs said Friday that Norton, who is averaging 14 points and 5.9 points per game, tore the ACL in his left knee in the first half of Wednesday’s double-overtime loss at Evansville.

Losing Norton, a graduate transfer from UAB, could be a big blow to Drake’s Missouri Valley title hopes. The Bulldogs got off to an 11-2 start before falling at Evansville in the league opener.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

